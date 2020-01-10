Lohri 2020: This Makki Ki Roti Toastie Can Make Your Lohri Party A Hit

Highlights Lohri celebrates the end of sowing season of winter

Lohri 2020 is round the corner and all our kitchens have been stocked up with all the ingredients for preparing delicious Lohri dinner. The popular Punjabi festival celebrates the end of sowing season of winter crops with the onset of the harvest season. Other than lighting the holy bonfire, one of the biggest attractions of this festivity is food. Lohri-special feast is mostly dedicated to the winter crops; and sarson ka saag and makki ki roti are the two most popular dishes, which are served without any fail. But as 2020 is the year that marks the beginning of a new decade, why don't we try something new in our feast without losing its authenticity?





Here we bring you 'makki ki roti' with a twist that might work well as a Lohri evening snack:





Spicy Pumpkin-Makki Roti Toastie Recipe:

For Makki Roti

Ingredients:





Makki Ka Atta (Maize Flour) - 1 cup





Ghee - 2 tbsp





Red Chilli Powder - 1 pinch





Salt - Half tsp





Boiling Water - as per required





Preparation:

Take the makki ka atta in a bowl; mix it well with salt, red chilli and ghee.





Add water to the mixture and knead it well. Make sure the dough is soft.





Take equal portions of the dough (smaller than puri size) and make small balls (make sure one can finish one roti in one bite).





Dust the dough flour and flatten it into roti with hand (hack: use baking paper, put the dough in between and press it).





Put tawa on medium flame and prepare the roti.





For Spicy Pumpkin

Ingredients:





Pumpkin - 500 gm





Garlic - 10-12 cloves (or more as per your palate)





Red Chilli - 4 pieces





Nigella Seeds (Kalonji) - Half tsp





Oil - 1cup





Salt - as per taste





Preparation:





Wash and boil the pumpkin in a pressure cooker with half tea spoon salt. Keep it aside.





Put a pan (kadhai) on high flame and pour oil in it. Heat the oil well.





Now on a medium flame, put kalonji, dry red chilli and garlic. Wait till the garlic gets light brownish and starts emitting an amazing smell.





Put the boiled pumpkin in the pan and cook it well till it absorbs the water and release oil.





When the pumpkin gets mashed well and colour changes into dark orang-ish, add salt as per taste and mix well for a while.





How To Serve:

Take the bite-sized roti and put a dollop of spicy mashed pumpkin on it and make it look like a toastie. Garnish the toastie with some freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve with unsalted butter (makkhan) or curd (dahi). Enjoy while the toastie pops flavours in your mouth!

























