London's dining scene received a breath of fresh air when the council announced plans to install air purification systems in restaurants across the city. The initiative is part of a pilot scheme aimed at tackling air pollution caused by cooking emissions. According to a BBC report, commercial cooking is the third-largest source of Particulate Matter (PM2.5) emissions in London, accounting for 15% is mentioned nowhere but 59% of all emissions is mentioned which one is accurate? These emissions stem from cooking fuels such as wood, gas, and charcoal, as well as food preparation techniques like grilling and frying.

PM2.5 particles are so fine that they can penetrate deep into the lungs, heart, and even the brain. Long-term exposure to these particles can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease, respiratory disorders, and cognitive decline.





To address this, Westminster City Council is trialling a new air purification system in five local restaurants. The three-month project is free for participating businesses and aims to monitor and eventually reduce cooking emissions, thereby improving both indoor and outdoor air quality.

Additionally, the study will provide valuable data on how restaurant emissions contribute to the city's overall pollution levels. The findings will be shared with businesses. Eve Seemann, head chef at Apricity restaurant in Mayfair - one of the restaurants participating in the trial - expressed hope that the experiment would shed light on the impact of cooking emissions on her and her staff.

She said, "It's important research in terms of health for myself and the staff, as well as anyone visiting Mayfair and central London." "Although our style of cooking may not be as polluting as others, it's important to see what areas we could improve in. This data will allow us to see when there's a peak, what caused that peak and what we can do to try and remedy it. I'm glad we are part of finding a solution to reduce air pollution," she added.