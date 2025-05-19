Twenty-four-year-old Kopal Agarwal is going viral on Instagram for her impressive weight loss journey. She began her journey at 101 kg and, through a diet of healthy home-cooked meals and regular exercise, managed to bring her weight down to 62 kg. Currently studying in the UK, Kopal says she enjoys dressing up and wearing her favourite clothes again, as seen in one of her videos. She shares that earlier, she only wore Indian outfits due to low self-confidence. She says the weight loss has improved not just her physical health but also her mental well-being and self-esteem.

Daily Diet For Weight Loss:

Kopal also shared a sample diet plan outlining what she eats on three different days to support weight loss and maintenance:





Breakfast:

5 egg whites with one roti 1 bowl of poha with 2 slices of paneer High-protein yoghurt bowl with fruits

Mid-morning:

Watermelon and strawberries Black coffee Coconut water

Lunch:

100 grams of chicken with green vegetables Khichdi with curd Paneer bhurji with green vegetables

Mid-evening: Green tea





Dinner:

Paneer sauteed with green vegetables 100 grams of chicken with salad Egg bhurji

In another video, Kopal said she lost 32 kg in just six months by sticking to these four healthy habits:

Going to bed and waking up early to improve energy, focus, and metabolism. Drinking at least three litres of water every day and starting the day with warm water. Maintaining an active lifestyle and walking at least 10,000 steps daily. Avoiding sugary and junk food entirely and eating only home-cooked meals.

