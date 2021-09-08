Have you ever wondered what an ideal career is? To most of us, it is something that makes us feel good about ourselves at the end of the day. "Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life," goes a famous saying defining an ideal career. We recently came across one such job announcement that left us amused. It was for those who have a soft corner for potatoes. Yes, you read that right! A restaurant in the United Kingdom is hiring experts to review their roasted potatoes. Sounds super exciting; isn't it?





The restaurant, named The Botanist, recently took to its Instagram to make an announcement regarding the job profile. According to the post, the food chain is looking for an expert to sample their Sunday lunch to ensure its quality. "We're on the hunt for a paid roast reviewer who will make sure our new sharing roast is always share-worthy!" the post reads.





Further sharing the job specifics, the restaurant explains that the reviewers have to attend the tasting session on September 19 and write about it or share video reviews on their social media handles. Moreover, the person can bring 5 of their loved ones to the session.

That's not all. Besides free food, the person will also be paid for this weekend job. The restaurant is offering £500 (almost 50,000 INR) for the job. Find the detailed job post here:





Inarguably, this job opening excited several internet users and they all reacted in the comments with much enthusiasm.





A person wrote, "I mean if this isn't collectively our dream job I don't know what is." Another comment read, "We could do this!!" Several people also tagged their friends and loved ones and wrote, "MATE LETS DO THIS!!!!!!"





Is this an ideal job for you too? Do you fit the bill to be a 'roasted potato taster'? Let us know in the comments below.















