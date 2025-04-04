Food can be a way to express emotions. But, what if we tell you that it can be a medium to generate music too? Although it might sound unbelievable, there is a particular music group that creates brilliant tunes with... You guessed it right, food. The London Vegetable Orchestra (LVO) is the only band in the world that makes music with hand-crafted local vegetables like courgettes, peppers, potatoes, swedes, butternut squash and carrots turned into instruments.





Recently, the LVO members shared a delightful video on Instagram where they were seen performing outside Windsor Castle. They were a part of a reception event hosted by King Charles.

The clip captures four LVO members — a woman and three men creating spectacular and well-syncronised symphonies. The vegetables used were carrots, beetroot and potatoes. If you pay close attention, you will realise that the quartet is playing the song Let It Be. The iconic 1970 track was produced by the popular English rock band The Beatles, featuring John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. How cool!





The pun-intended side note read, “You won't be-leaf your ears! An a-maize-ing start to this evening celebrating community music makers at Windsor Castle, with the London Vegetable Orchestra and their spud-tacular pea-formance of ‘Lettuce Bean' (Let It Be) by The Beet-les (The Beetles).”





The internet reacted to the post with much excitement.





“I love this,” admitted a user





Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “Very nice synchronization and melody.”





A person called the musical rendition a tribute to The Beatles





“This is the very best version of Let It Be,” commented someone else





“These guys are just fabulous. I don't think I'd manage to keep a straight face if I were a part of their group! Well done, folks,” noted an individual.





“God Save the Royal Family,” read a humorous remark.





The LVO was formed more than a decade ago. All of the members are professionally trained at the Royal Academy of Music. They have been performing at private events, educational workshops and advertising campaigns across the UK.