A made-up conversation between two people acting like a 'food delivery agent' and a 'customer' has received a lot of interest on Instagram. A reel shared by the digital creator Keshav Maloo (@sarcaaster) shows him and another content creator, Harshit Khatreja, playing the two respective roles. What has caught the attention of millions of Instagram users is the words that form the basis of their interaction. Rather than using regular speech or scripted dialogues, the vloggers 'speak' only using song lyrics. Snatches of lyrics from several popular Hindi film songs are woven together for their "musical conversation."

Also Read: Parody Song About Food Delivery Fans Goes Viral, Internet Reacts





The lyrics are used to convey every aspect of their conversation - from the customer asking the agent where he has reached to the agent struggling to find the delivery location. Songs featured include "Main Yahan Hoon" from the film Veer Zaara, "Teri Yaadon Mein" from the film The Killer, "Tujhe Dekha To" from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many others. Watch the complete video below to know more:







The viral video has clocked over 42 million views on Instagram so far. The comments section is flooded with remarks of appreciation. Many people have applauded the vloggers for their creativity, hard work and sense of humour. Swiggy Instamart has also reacted to the post. The brand commented, "Pls address mein 'Main yahan hoon' mat likha karo." [This translates to "Please don't write 'Main Yahan Hoon' as your address." The words in single inverted commas literally mean "I am here." But they also refer to a snippet from a famous song's lyrics."]





Check out some of the reactions from Instagram users below:





"Song selection was best."





"Wow...something very different."





"So perfect."





"This is called content."





"Wow! Amazing creativity."





"OMG THIS JUST KEPT GETTING BETTER."





"No words - literally too goood."





"Superb work."





"So innovative."





"Masterpiece, brilliant idea yaar. This is very hard work... amazing."





A love for getting food from outside the home seems to be a popular theme for content creators, who often choose to highlight different aspects of it in their reels. They employ humour and exaggeration to show us just how common it has become for many of us to not only order food online but also prefer an alternative to home-cooked meals. Before this, a vlogger's funny take on a mother's reaction to her son 'rejecting' her homemade meal went viral. Click here to read the full story.