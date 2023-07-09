Monsoon is officially here. While there is a lot to love about the rainy season, for foodies it is time to dig into some decadent bhajiya. On top of the list of such yummy snacks is onion bhaji (fritters). The dish is a household staple across India and Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit teamed up with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene and their younger son Ryan Nene to make onion bhaji, that too in four different ways. That's not all. They also took to social media to share the cooking techniques for their onion bhaji, namely deep fried, shallow fried, air fried and baked. Additionally, they also offered a panko-coated version of the bhaji for the more health-conscious foodies.

Along with the detailed recipes, the couple elucidated the pros and cons of the cooking techniques. They shared how the air frying technique "ensures reduced oil absorption and greasiness, and has higher nutritional value". However, the bhajis cooked tend to be less crispy and have a longer cooking time due to limited batch size. The baked version also ensures reduced oil absorption, and higher nutritional value and are convenient to make. However, in addition to a longer cooking time, they also have a slightly different flavour and texture. On the other hand, deep fried/ shallow fired have a more traditional flavour and texture, and quick cooking time. But, on the flip side, they have high oil content, potential greasiness and “health considerations”.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene also paired the onion bhaji with a cup of authentic masala chai. Fret not, for they have also provided the instructions to make a lovely cup of tea. The list of ingredients includes some crushed green cardamom, black peppercorns, cloves, ginger, brown sugar and milk.

You can watch the video here:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari. The film also featured Gajraj Rao, Simone Singh and Barkha Singh.