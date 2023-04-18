Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Mumbai for the store launch of Apple's first-ever retail store in India. During his visit, he is expected to meet with several Bollywood celebrities and business leaders. Upon arriving in the city on Monday, Tim Cook began his visit on a high note by sampling Mumbai's famous street food snack, vada pav. And guess who accompanied him? It was none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene, who made the entire experience even more special. The two appeared to have bonded over their shared enjoyment of vada pav.





Madhuri Dixit shared a photo on Twitter of her meeting with Tim. The photo shows the two sharing smiles as they savour delicious vada pav, with numerous plates of the snack and chutney placed in front of them. The picture is clicked at Mumbai's famous Swati Snacks. Captioning their candid moment, Madhuri wrote, "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" You can check out her tweet here:

Tim Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to the street food delicacy. He tweeted, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!" Take a look at his tweet here:

Internet users promptly reacted to this photo and flooded the comments section with numerous responses. One person wrote, "Great choice taking him to Swati Snacks." Another person wrote, "Tim bhau having vada pav with mirchi. Peak Marathi." Some people couldn't resist turning a line from one of the actress' most iconic songs into a pun on the Apple CEO's last name. A third person jokingly commented, "Choli ke peeche kya hai cook cook cook cook cook."





Tim Cook will reportedly welcome customers to Apple's first retail store in India, opening in Mumbai's BKC district today. The store launch marks 25 years of Apple in India. A second store will open in New Delhi on April 20.