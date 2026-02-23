Maggi, recognised for its instant noodles, soups, and seasonings, has long been a convenient snack and a staple in households worldwide. Its masala flavours, in particular, have carved a niche among food lovers everywhere. From preparing Maggi in DIY setups to incorporating it into fusion dishes, the Nestle favourite is truly "pure love" for many. But what if you were served a bowl of piping hot Maggi at a wedding? Sounds astonishing, right? A video now going viral on Instagram shows a guest capturing exactly this experience.





The video begins with a man dressed in a black suit, attending a wedding and walking past various food counters. He says in Hindi, "Brother, you must have seen many noodles and chowmein counters at weddings, but have you ever seen a Maggi stall like this? These guys are serving Maggi here." Calling Maggi his "first love," like countless others, he makes a light-hearted request to wedding planners and caterers: "So my demand to all wedding planners and caterers in India is that, whether you serve chowmein or not, do serve Maggi. Because Maggi is 'first love'."





He then pans the camera toward the Maggi counter at the wedding, which is crowded with guests. Many are seen enjoying steaming-hot Maggi and soaking in the novelty of this new-age food counter. "The crowd you can see here is all on this Maggi counter. So you can guess from this how popular Maggi is," he adds. In the caption, he tags the official Instagram account of Maggi India and writes, "Compulsory karo har shaadi mein (Make Maggi compulsory in every wedding)."

Watch the full video here:

Maggi also responded to the video, writing, "We agree." Food lovers quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions.





One user wrote, "Maggi toh hi first love hai bhai (Maggi is indeed first love, brother)."





Another person hilariously added, "Phere ke time Maggi serve hoyi thi humare yahan (Maggi was served during our wedding rituals)," referring to how the instant noodles help fight sleepiness during late-night ceremonies.





Someone else commented, "Kardo compulsory bhai (Please make Maggi compulsory, brother)."





While one user shared, "Yes, we did have Maggi at my brother's wedding," another echoed the sentiment, saying, "Main bhi lagwaungi apni shaadi mein (I will also put up a Maggi stall at my wedding)."





Meanwhile, one person questioned, "Why should I eat Maggi at a wedding? I'll eat something that isn't made at home."





Another joked, "Maggi is eaten when the whole family has gone to a wedding and you're the only one left at home."





Are you also planning to have a Maggi counter at your wedding? Let us know!