Maggi remains one of the most favourite foods among tourists at hill stations. A steaming plate of instant noodles, sometimes served with soup, can provide more warmth in chilly weather than any sweater. But have you ever wondered how much the makeshift vendors who occupy corners of parking zones at popular tourist spots earn in a day? Recently, content creator Badal Thakur decided to find out. In a now-viral Instagram video, he can be seen setting up a stall amid snow-clad mountains to sell India's favourite instant noodles to tourists. He says, "Aaj hum dekhenge pahadon mein ek din Maggi bechkar kitna paisa banega. (Today, we will see how much money can be made by selling Maggi in the hills in one day.)"





In the video, Badal is dressed in a beige jacket and light blue attire as he sets up his Maggi stall at an undisclosed tourist location packed with visitors. A carton of Maggi packets can also be seen on a table beside him. He begins by talking about the chilly weather and mentions that his hands were almost freezing. Later, he helps a seller serve Maggi from a large pot onto disposable plates and distributes them to customers. This offers a glimpse into the makeshift setup, which includes an LPG cylinder and an oven for cooking.





At the end of the video, the content creator reveals that there was no pause in the flow of customers and discusses his potential earnings for the day. According to Badal, they sold around 300 to 350 plates of Maggi in just a couple of hours. He further mentions that a plate of plain Maggi was priced at Rs 70 at his stall, which adds up to approximately Rs 21,000 in one day.

Watch the full video here:

This figure, however, did not take into account expenses such as the LPG cylinder, disposable plates and cutlery, and the Maggi packets purchased. Even so, the potential profit left social media users amused.





One user said, "Perhaps it is time to open a Maggi stall after shifting to the mountains."





Another shared, "The tourists will also pay 200 rupees out of compulsion."





Someone asked, "Job chod dun fir? (Should I quit my job?)"





A person also wondered whether one could earn over Rs 6 lakhs by selling Maggi for 30 days a month, saying, "6 lacs Maggi bechkar? (Rs 6 lakhs by just selling Maggi?)"





Echoing the same sentiment, another social media user commented, "6,30,000 monthly, 75,60,000 yearly."





One more user hilariously referred to this as their "Plan B."





We are also impressed by the profits from selling Maggi in the mountains. Aren't you?