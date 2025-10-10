Samosa and Maggi are two of the ultimate comfort foods for many Indian households. Picture this: It is a rainy evening, and you are enjoying a steaming cup of tea with crunchy, spicy, aloo-filled samosas. Or imagine slurping a hot bowl of Maggi noodles, jazzed up with fresh vegetables and a fried egg on a cold winter night. If these visuals hit the right spot, you are a certified desi. But what if these two favourites were combined into a single dish?





Recently, a food vlogger shared a video showing the preparation of a unique fusion snack called Samosa Maggi. The cooking process begins with the vendor pouring oil into a hot tawa, followed by diced onions and sliced tomatoes. Next, a chef's "special" chutney is drizzled into the mix, along with green chutney, a pinch of salt, a sprinkle of chilli flakes, and the classic Maggi masala. The ingredients are blended thoroughly before water is added.





Two packets of instant Maggi noodles are then added to the pan along with a couple of samosas broken into small pieces. The pan is covered for five minutes. The final dish is served topped with crunchy sev and fresh coriander leaves, combining the flavours and textures of two iconic snacks.





The Instagram post describes the dish as, "Crispy, spicy, and irresistibly quirky! Two favourite street foods, samosa and Maggi, come together in the most epic mashup ever! From crunch to slurp in one bite, this fusion is pure desi magic."





The reel has sparked a lively reaction from food lovers in the comments section. Some users responded with humour, joking that the snack is loaded with "1100 kcal".





One commenter wrote, "Dhajjiya uda di samose ki" (The samosa has been destroyed), while another agreed, "Maggie aur samosa dono ko barbaad kar diya na" (Both Maggi and samosas have been ruined). A third sarcastically noted, "Abhi abhi khana khaya. Maggi recipe dekh kar wapas pet ka khana bahar aa gaya" (I just ate. Seeing this Maggi recipe made me feel like throwing up).





Not everyone was critical, however. Some food enthusiasts praised the fusion snack, calling it "delicious" and appreciating the quirky combination of flavours.

Would you want to try this unusual Maggi-samosa mashup?