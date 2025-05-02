Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 every year. It commemorates the day on which the western Indian state came into existence in 1960. What better way to celebrate the occasion than by enjoying some traditional Maharashtrian dishes? And, Shraddha Kapoor agrees. The actress shared a picture of herself relishing puran poli on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Shraddha sitting at a dinner table with a piece of puran poli in her hand. We could also see a half-eaten puran poli on her plate. In the caption, Shraddha wrote, "Happy Maharashtra Day. Pride, power and puran poli." Take a look:







If you are looking for some wholesome Maharashtrian foods to try, here are the dishes you can try.

Here Are 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Dishes To Try:

1. Puran Poli

This sweet dish from Maharashtra is a delightful treat for your palate. Puran poli is prepared especially for Ganesh Chaturthi and other joyous festivals, to enhance the festive mood. It is made with gram flour and a sweet mixture of dal, jaggery and saffron. Here is the full recipe.

2. Vada Pav

In essence, vada pav is basically potato besan pakoda sandwiched between two pav pieces along with a generous amount of peanut chutney. Making it at home may seem like a lot of hard work, but it's actually rather quick and simple. Click here for the recipe.

3. Batata Vada

This very spicy and crunchy snack comes next. Mashed potatoes are deep-fried till brown after being covered in a thick batter made from besan (chickpea flour). Batata vada is a delicious street food that is simple to make at home and is served with a tart chutney. Find the recipe here.

4. Pav Bhaji

This is one of the most popular dishes from Maharashtra. Renowned both in the country and around the world, pav bhaji comprises a spicy preparation made with common vegetables like cauliflower, tomatoes, potatoes, and onions, enjoyed with pav. You can also use the bhaji to make delicious tava pulao. Here is the full recipe.

5. Modak

A traditional Maharashtra delicacy, Modak is consumed heavily during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The sweet flour dumplings are filled with saffron, nutmeg, coconut, and jaggery. Check out the full recipe here.