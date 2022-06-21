Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, and mother of rising star Shanaya Kapoor, has gained immense popularity post her debut in the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. Those who follow her on social media, know that she is a big-time foodie! She doesn't leave any chance to keep her 697k followers on Instagram updated with what she's cooking or bingeing on next. Her love for food is also apparent while she's travelling and we have proof! Maheep Kapoor is currently vacationing in London with her parents and son Jahaan Kapoor. She recently shared a picture of her latest indulgence on Instagram stories and it has left us drooling!





In the story, we could see a juicy burger filled with lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini and a yummy patty with some mustard sauce. She also tagged Chef Gordon Ramsay in her story. It seems like the mother-son duo was relishing on this decadent burger at his famous restaurant in London. Take a look:

Slurping, right? Well, this is not the first time that she has given us a glimpse into her food diaries. Once, Maheep Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her cooking night adventures. In the photo, we could see her pulling off multiple cooking styles at once. The dinner table had French fries, garlic bread, sauteed mushrooms, steamed broccoli, carrots and roasted chicken. She wrote, "#TadBurnt, But Yum, Trust Me!" Read more about it here:

Now you can easily make these burgers at home! Try out these recipes and do let us know in the comments section how you liked them.