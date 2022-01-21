Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor and the mother of rising star Shanaya Kapoor, has become quite an icon herself post her debut in the reality television show 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.' Her bold and bright personality has us all charmed and makes her a loved figure within the show. Besides starring in the reality show, the celebrity is also a jewellery designer and a passionate foodie! Yes, Maheep Kapoor enjoys food just as much as we do and she loves to share her foodie moments on social media. With over 637k followers on Instagram, her fans can always find her cooking or eating something mouth-watering!





It doesn't matter if it is a Thursday or a Sunday, Maheep Kapoor doesn't fail to indulge in delicious food. Last night, she was spotted in her kitchen cooking up a storm. Do you want to know what was she making? Take a look:

Steamed broccoli

Sautéed mushrooms

On Instagram, we could see Maheep Kapoor pulling off multiple cooking styles at once. First, we get a glimpse of her steaming vegetables. The selection of veggie for the night was broccoli. Next, we see her garnish mushrooms in a pan. Then she shares a final picture of the entire meal. The dinner table had French fries, garlic bread, sauteed mushrooms, steamed broccoli, carrots and roasted chicken. The meal is the perfect balance of healthy and unhealthy, with veggies and chicken giving a nutritious meal, and the French fries and garlic bread giving an indulgent one. Just looking at the spread had us drooling!





The dinner feast

After looking at Maheep stories, if your cravings have kicked in then we have the recipe for some of these delicacies:





Now you can easily recreate this lavish dinner and eat like Maheep Kapoor! Try out these recipes and do tell us in the comments section how you liked them.



