Rajma or kidney beans is a comfort food for many people, especially those in north India. They love to savour rajma with steamed rice or just chapati. And there are ample reasons why rajma is a hit in many households. It is a wholesome desi food with the perfect balance of health and taste. Rajma is high in protein which elevates its health quotient. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared a recipe of Punjabi-style rajma on Instagram. You can take some inspiration from his video and rustle up some tasty rajma at home.





Punjabi-Style Rajma Recipe:

Ingredients:





1) Rajma – 1¼ cup





2) Oil – ⅓ cup





3) Bay leaf – 1





4) Black cardamom – 1





5) Cumin – 2 tablespoons





6) Onion grated/puree – 1cup





7) Green chillies chopped – 1





8) Ginger paste – 1 tablespoon





9) Garlic paste – 1 tablespoon





10) Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tablespoon





11) Turmeric – ½ tablespoon





12) Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon





13) Tomato grated/puree – 2 cups





14) Kasoori methi powder – ½ tablespoon





15) Garam masala – ¼ tablespoon





16) Water – 5 cups approximately





Salt to taste





Procedure to make Punjabi style rajma:

1) Wash and soak the rajma overnight or at least four hours before you start cooking. Heat oil in a pan, add bay leaf, black cardamom and cumin one by one. Add onions and cook them till they turn light brown. Add green chilli, ginger and garlic paste. Saute for three minutes, followed by turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder.





2) Time to add tomatoes and some salt. Your masala is ready. You can cook it until it leaves the oil. Now, add the drained rajma along with some more salt. Cook the dish for 10-12 minutes and gradually add some water.





3) Bring to a boil and cover and cook the dish in a cooker. Wait until it gives out at least 3 whistles. Turn off the heat and let it sit in there for another ten to fifteen minutes. Slowly open the cover and you are allowed to add some water (if you want) to adjust the “Tari”. Bring to a boil and simmer for about five minutes. For garnishing, you can add kasoori methi powder and garam masala.





Take a look at the video here:





So, get set to cook up a storm in your kitchen and make this drool-worthy Punjabi-style rajma.