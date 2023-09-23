No matter how fancy we eat outside, we often seek solace in home-cooked meals. And our favourite celebrities are no different. Malaika Arora is back with her food game. Her love for food is no hidden secret to this world. But her heart goes out for home-cooked meals. Be it the massive spread of Onam sadhya or spoiling her friends with chicken biryani, Malaika's preference will always be home-cooked meals. So when her friend surprised her with homemade pinni that too in a hotel in the national capital, it was nothing less than a treat for Malaika. The B-town diva on Friday shared a picture of a box full of pinni on her Instagram stories. The text along with the picture read, “When a box of homemade pinnis made with love are waiting for me, even before I reach the room,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

