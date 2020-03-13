Malaika Arora Tries Vegan Cooking And Makes This Popular Bengali Dish (See Pics)

Malaika Arora shared pictures of her vegan meal.

Ever since Bollywood actor Malaika Arora turned vegan, she has been letting her fans in on her all-new healthy diet. Malaika, a mother of two, has always been the epitome of fitness. She looks younger and fitter with each passing day and inspired all of us to take care of ourselves and look gorgeous like her. Almost every day, we find pictures and videos of Malaika strutting in or out of the gym; her workout videos too have caught our attention. We all knew that she is a fitness freak, but we were taken aback when we realised that she is a foodie too, just like us.





Of late, Malaika has been revealing her diet secrets by sharing pictures of foods that she eats. Earlier this year, when she took 'dabba challenge' by Twinkle Khanna, she declared on social media that she had turned vegan. She recently shared her lunch pictures on Instagram that consisted of simple home-cooked meal of dal-chawal, bhindi, and cauliflower sabzi. Once, she even indulged in vegan pizza and biryani.





In her latest social media post, Malaika Arora shared another lunch meal comprising what looks like cabbage sabzi, black dal, potato wedges and roti-turned-into-crepes. Is it just us or these everyday foods really look more tempting on Malaika Arora's Instagram stories?

That's not all! Malaika Arora further revealed that she tried her hand at vegan cooking and this is what she made - the very indulgent aloo poshto. For the unversed, aloo poshto or aloo posto is a traditional Bengali dish made of aloo (potatoes) with poppy seeds (khus khus) and some mild spices.





If you thought vegan food is boring, Malaika Arora's Instagram stories may change your mind.









