Malaika Arora Is All Set To Ring In New Year 2021 With A Yummy Cake Made By Her Dad

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her father making dessert.

Highlights Malaika Arora has been reveling in the holiday vibe all this month.

She shared a picture on her father making Tiramisu cake.

We are guessing the dessert is being prepared for New Year's Eve.

Malaika Arora celebrated the holiday season just right with some scrumptious treats. The fitness enthusiast likes to binge on yummy foods too, and it gives all us foodies some relief to know. Malaika Arora has been revelling in the festive fervour since Thanksgiving last month, and her Christmas celebrations started early in December and went right up till the D-day. And now, with New Year's Eve being equally exciting, Malaika is not quitting her binge spree yet.



Be it a lavish cheese and wine spread or some decadent desserts or a colourful cocktail affair on Christmas eve, Malika had her 'tummy-full' share of fun all this month. With New Year 2021 just on the horizon, we may soon have to resort to our healthy diet. But before that, we all deserve to indulge a bit more to end 2020 on a happy note.



Malaika Arora is doing the same with a mouthwatering Tiramisu cake, made by none other than her father. Malaika posted on her Instagram story, a picture of her dad in the middle of finishing up the dessert. We can see him splattering cream frosting on a bed of various Tiramisu pieces and we are salivating by just looking at it.



Take a look -

