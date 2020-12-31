SEARCH
Malaika Arora Is All Set To Ring In New Year 2021 With A Yummy Cake Made By Her Dad

Malaika Arora has been in a celebratory mode all this month, and with New Year's Eve being equally exciting, Malaika is not quitting her binge spree yet.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 15:23 IST

Malaika Arora Is All Set To Ring In New Year 2021 With A Yummy Cake Made By Her Dad

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her father making dessert.

Highlights
  • Malaika Arora has been reveling in the holiday vibe all this month.
  • She shared a picture on her father making Tiramisu cake.
  • We are guessing the dessert is being prepared for New Year's Eve.

Malaika Arora celebrated the holiday season just right with some scrumptious treats. The fitness enthusiast likes to binge on yummy foods too, and it gives all us foodies some relief to know. Malaika Arora has been revelling in the festive fervour since Thanksgiving last month, and her Christmas celebrations started early in December and went right up till the D-day. And now, with New Year's Eve being equally exciting, Malaika is not quitting her binge spree yet.

Be it a lavish cheese and wine spread or some decadent desserts or a colourful cocktail affair on Christmas eve, Malika had her 'tummy-full' share of fun all this month. With New Year 2021 just on the horizon, we may soon have to resort to our healthy diet. But before that, we all deserve to indulge a bit more to end 2020 on a happy note.

Malaika Arora is doing the same with a mouthwatering Tiramisu cake, made by none other than her father. Malaika posted on her Instagram story, a picture of her dad in the middle of finishing up the dessert. We can see him splattering cream frosting on a bed of various Tiramisu pieces and we are salivating by just looking at it.

Take a look -

(Also Read: Malaika Arora's Early Christmas Celebrations Continue With Some Colourful Drinks)

Comments

Tiramisu is a popular dessert from Italian cuisine but is loved and made across the globe. It is made with layers of pastries dunked in melted coffee batter and topped with whipped cream and cocoa dust. This coffee-flavoured cake can be easily made at home. Here is an easy recipe of Tiramisu that you can try at home.

Happy New Year 2021!


