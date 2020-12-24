Malaika Arora's Early Christmas Celebrations Continue With Some Bright Coloured Drinks

Malaika Arora shared a picture of Christmas celebration over drinks.

Christmas celebration started early for Malaika Arora this year. Like millions of people across the globe, Malaika has been revelling in the Christmas vibe for a few days now. In fact, Malaika has been in a celebratory mode since Thanksgiving last month. If you follow Malaika Arora on Instagram, you would have seen how she has been basking in the Christmas festivities with some scrumptious feasts. Just a day left to the D-Day, Malaika is bringing in biggest winter festival with some refreshing drinks and bright Christmas colours.



Earlier this month, we saw Malaika Arora indulging in charcuterie Christmas tree board filled with cheese, nuts, cured meats, veggies, nuts, dried fruits, olives and crackers. Malaika had also shared a picture of white cake, wrapped beautifully in a glass box with fairy lights and red and white ribbon. She even admitted to have 'Decembering with early Christmas vibes' sharing a picture of a bowl of trifle with pureed strawberry layers alternating decadent chocolate.



In her latest Instagram story, Malaika Arora can be seen sharing some delightful drinks in different hues of bright red, orange and lemon with a bunch of friends. 'Christmas Colours', she wrote as the caption.



We can see the group sitting in an open restaurant and make merry with what looks like 'Bloody Mary' and 'Mimosa'. What makes the drinks look special is the decoration of white edible flower and a branch of green leaves.



Now, we are waiting to see how Malaika Arora celebrates the Christmas eve in her own special foodie-way. Meanwhile, we wish you all a Merry Christmas!











