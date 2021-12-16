Malaika Arora's food diaries are too good to ignore. Time and again, the actress has motivated us with her healthy lifestyle. She dabbles in yoga, wears fashionable attire, and keeps herself occupied with friends. But, no matter what, eating is always at the top of her priority list. Malaika proved it to us yet again when she posted a photo of a bowl of spaghetti. Sautéed herbs and spices were only one of the mouth-watering elements of this delectable dish. The bowl is garnished with some fresh and chopped herbs.





Malaika added a “back home” sticker and wrote, “Food in a bowl always tastes better." Did that get you drooling?





Take a look at Malaika's delicious bowl:

Malaika Arora has got a strong foodie streak in her personality. Her social media posts reveal it. Recently she posted a photo of a Maharashtrian platter on Instagram Stories. What we saw was a plate of the popular varan bhaat. It is a dish of white rice, topped with a delicious preparation of yellow dal that is cooked with onions, tomatoes, chillies, and spices. Malaika's rice platter also contained some ghee, green chilli, and spicy pickle. Read more about it here.

Malaika Arora often teams up with her girl gang that features foodies like her. Recently she went out with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others to Rhea Kapoor's place. Reason? A scrumptious dinner brought all these divas to one place. While we could only get a glimpse of the starters — a platter of chips served with a creamy dip — we are sure that Malaika and her friends had a delectable feast. Find out more about the party here.





Social media posts from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's vacation in the Maldives mostly consisted of food platters. Once, we saw them diving into a plate of poached eggs served with slices of bread, cherry tomatoes, a layer of smashed avocado, and herbs. Malaika's post showed how busily Arjun Kapoor finished the dish. We also caught a glimpse of a plate of delicious croissants on the table. Want to know more about Malaika's gastronomic adventures in the Maldives? Check it out here.





Malaika Arora always sends us drooling with her delicious food posts. What do you think?