Malaika Arora is as much a fitness freak as she is a foodie. She not only makes sure what she eats is healthy but also ensures her platter is delicious and inclusive. She is fond of trying different food recipes from various parts of the world. However, nothing can be compared to the delicious home-cooked food. And, Malaika Arora is well aware of that. So the Bollywood actress has shared an image of her platter in one of her Instagram Stories. It has the popular Varan Bhaat loaded with some ghee and lemon pickles.





The dish looks appetising and colourful, with yellow dal on top of boiled white rice, green chilli and some red pickles on the side. Check her post first:

Varan Bhaat is a popular Maharashtrian dish. So what is it? Steam rice loaded with ghee and dal. For the lentil, all you need is onions, tomatoes, green chillies and spices. And, a hint of coconut just makes the recipe super delicious. Usually, toor dal is used for this recipe, pressure cooked and then tempered with ghee, cumin seeds, and asafoetida (hing).





Check the complete recipe here.





Varan Bhaat is basically dal rice in its simplest form, served with ghee and a squeeze of lemon juice. But you can add sides of your preference like pickle, chutney, or bhaji. This is a staple in Marathi households. It is also part of many festive and auspicious occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Gudi Padwa.

Malaika often indulges herself with desi foods and shares about them on her social media accounts for the benefit of everyone. And, this is just an example. She previously shared about her love for saag and green leafy vegetables that are available in winters.



