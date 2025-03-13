Malaika Arora might be a fitness freak but she hardly compromises on her sinful indulgences. From Italian delicacies to some really exotic desserts, the actress enjoys it all but also follows a strict diet plan to remain in shape. Now, Malaika has shared the ultimate secret to her wellness, and happiness. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen enjoying her good old ABC juice while getting her hair done. What's ABC juice, you ask? Well, it's a magical potion combining the powers of apple, beetroot, and carrot. To make it better, Malaika also added a little bit of ginger to the mix to give it an upgrade. The actress showed us that we don't have to choose between indulgence and fitness. We can have it all. The side note read, "If you see me happy, just know I've had my juice."





Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Celebrated Son Kiaan's 15th Birthday With A Decadent Chocolate Cake





Earlier, Malaika Arora gave us a peek into her wholesome lunch. In her caption, the actress simply wrote “lunch” and added a red heart. The spread looked both hearty and nourishing. On the table, there was a plate of round-shaped vegetable cutlets. Alongside, she had a bowl of curry, beautifully garnished with fresh coriander, red chillies and aromatic spices. The dish looked like Kadhi.

That was not all – Malaika Arora's plate also featured a classic Indian combination of aloo-gobhi sabji and rice. And to add a refreshing touch, she included a bowl of pomegranate arils. Read the full story here.





Before this, Malaika Arora had a Christmas celebration at her restaurant Scarlett House in Mumbai, accompanied by her son and a small group of close friends. From cocktails to Christmas cookies, her celebration was equal parts cosy and glamorous. One of the standout moments? A chic cocktail glass featuring what looked like jujube berries and a sprig of rosemary – classy and festive all in one sip. Another slide showcased a wholesome plate of food – papad, a potato sabji, a side of chutney, and even a bowl of what appeared to be fresh blueberries. Full story here.





Malaika Arora and her culinary adventures are interesting and we hope to see her exploring more.