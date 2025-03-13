Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, turned 15 yesterday (March 12). Karisma is yet to share glimpses of the joyous celebration. However, the actress has treated her foodie fans to something extra sweet and delicious. Well, what else could it be? It's the birthday cake, of course! Karisma shared a delectable picture of a large cake on her Instagram Stories. The dessert, loaded with lots and lots of chocolate, is bound to trigger your sweet cravings. It was glazed with a generous chocolate coating and gooey syrup. But what truly caught our attention were the toppings - striped chocolate sticks, KitKat, chocolate bars, and chocolate balls, all arranged beautifully on the cake. Additionally, chocolate macarons elevated the decadence.

The words "Kiaan 15" were written in chocolate icing on the cake stand. A "Happy Birthday" topper, along with multiple candles, was placed on the sweet delight as well. In the background, we spotted flavoured cupcakes, baked goodies, and two plates of popcorn. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor is a foodie by choice. Last year, she jetted off to New York to celebrate Thanksgiving. Besides exploring the city and being the chicest in town, Karisma indulged in multiple culinary adventures. She shared her gastronomic experiences on Instagram. One of the snaps from the album showcased not one, but three lip-smacking pizzas: a cheesy pepperoni, another garnished with mushrooms and cheese, and the final Italian delight - a classic Margherita. That's not all, she also enjoyed a cup of coffee on the streets of the Big Apple. For a dine-out session, the actress relished a spaghetti dish topped with pepperoni.

Of course, dessert was a must-and Karisma Kapoor didn't skip it. She wrapped up her epicurean escapade with a plate of rich and creamy cheesecake, served with a side of strawberry sauce. Her caption read, "NY in a beat," and she also included the hashtag "#Thanksgiving." Click here to read the full story.

Karisma Kapoor's food trails are something we love to keep an eye on.