Look who's relishing pancakes for the weekends. It's Malaika Arora. Of course, weekends are a time to indulge in the most delicious foods that you've been craving all week long. And, a bit of sweet indulgence doesn't hurt, of course. So here is Bollywood actress and model Malaika diving into a scrumptious plate of pancakes for her Saturday treat. The photo, she has put up on Instagram Stories, shows a plate of well-cooked pancakes piled onto one another. The delicacies have been made with some berries that peep out of the fluffy pancakes. Malaika has added a dollop of white cream on top of the heap and we also notice a bottle of maple syrup on the side. A bowl of berries, if she needs some more, is placed beside the plate. She captioned the image "Pancake Saturday." There was also a special someone we spotted in the pictures - none other than her pet dog Casper. Take a look at the story she shared:

"Pancake Saturday" wrote Malaika Arora in the caption of the post.

Malaika Arora has been taken over by her tingling sweet tooth. How do we know? Well, the actress gave us a glimpse of another sweet treat only a few days ago. She was relishing a box of yummy looking cookies. The box that she showed to her Instafam contained one whole cookie along with a half-eaten piece. We surely know Malaika was the one to finish the cookies. Of course, she couldn't have acted to satiate her cravings.

Malaika Arora goes big on food, either she is walking through the hectic weekdays or breezing through the weekends. Recently she attended a feast that was arranged by her friend. Malaika couldn't stop herself from posting about the delicious platter. Fried fish with spicy garnishing, curries and papad were some of the delicious dishes we could see on the table. Malaika loved the South Indian style meal and her social media update proved it.

Malaika Arora is a die-hard foodie. Her food adventures take her to different dishes. Sometimes, she is seen opting for delicious pancakes and exotic dishes. Other times, she will stick to basic Indian cuisine. From eating greens cooked in an Indian style or relishing the Gujarati thepla, the actress never lets go of her roots. When she posted the photo of a plate of thepla, she wrote, "Jus hits the spot."