We are just a day away from the weekends and our food cravings are already getting the better of us. We aren't alone. Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora also had good food on her mind. And, guess what? She indulged in a yummy treat. From her Instagram Stories, we know that Malaika dived into a box of delicious cookies. She shared a video where she opens a box of well-baked crunchy cookies. While one cookie is intact, only a part of the other cookie is left. We know for sure that Malaika is the one who bit into the half-eaten cookie. Of course, the actress couldn't wait for the video to indulge in her sweet treat. Malaika captioned the image, "Obsessed with these cookies."

Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora allowed us to take a look at her “breakfast mornings with parents”.

Malaika Arora doesn't wait for the weekends to satiate her food cravings. Recently, she dived into a mid-week feast with a friend. The spread included a plate of crispy fried fish garnished with chillies. We also saw some bowls of delicious curry and a plate of papad. There were also bowls of onion rings with lemon slices and green chillies on the side. Read more about it here.





From exotic cuisines to Indian dishes, Malaika Arora loves to have a variety of flavours in her diet. When she showed us a plate of a popular Gujarati dish, we couldn't help but relate to her. Malaika's lunch platter included two theplas. She added some fried green chillies to her plate. Malaika tagged her friend Delnaz Daruwala and captioned the image, "Jus hits the spot." Theplas are delicious flatbreads from the land of Gujarat.





Malaika Arora is also a well-known fitness enthusiast in the film industry. The secret of her never-ageing persona and toned body is not just a workout schedule. The secret also lies in the kind of food she consumes. This winter, Malaika rooted for a bowl of cherries to balance her diet. Cherries are known for their high nutrient and antioxidant content. No wonder, Malaika chose this bowl of berries for a healthy snack.





But, healthy food choices never meddle with Malaika's love for some sinfully delicious desserts. On her sister Amrita Arora's birthday, she indulged in three birthday cakes that graced the party. The birthday featured a chocolate cake coated with chocolate ganache, a white cream cake topped with berries and another chocolate cake with meringue and choco pops.