Malaika Arora never fails to impress us. Be it with her fashion statement or fitness regime, Malaika has been inspiring us all for years. But what we love the most is the foodie in her. That's right! Malaika Arora takes her food as seriously as her pilates and power yoga sessions. And proof of the same is well documented on her Instagram handle. If you scroll through her feed, you will often find Malaika sharing posts and stories featuring glimpses of her daily meals. From the healthiest of the smoothies and salads to the most sinful dishes, she devours it all guilt-free. Recently, she took to Insta-stories to give us a sneak peek into her Sunday binge, and it looked healthy (and tasty too!). In the picture, we could see toasted bread slices with guacamole (avocado spread) and the sides of scrambled eggs. "My Sunday plate..." she captioned the picture. Here's a glimpse of Malaika Arora's Insta-story for you:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks such wholesome, isn't it? If this meal platter has inspired you to try something healthy and tasty, then we have the perfect solution for you. Guess what it is? We will help you recreate Malaika Arora-style meal platter at home. And we have the recipes for guacamole and scrambled eggs too!





How To Recreate Malaika Arora's 'Sunday Plate':

Now, here is what you have to do. Toast the bread slices. Spread guacamole on the top, prepare some scrambled eggs and put together a wholesome meal. And yes, if you have some pea shoots at home, add some to the meal to make it look super exotic.

Click here for the guacamole recipe.

Click here for the scrambled eggs recipe.

Enjoy your meal!