Indians and their love for street food needs no introduction. If you look around and see, every nook and cranny of your neighbourhood will have something delicious to offer. Be it samosa, vada pav, pakoras or momos, these street food delicacies are so irresistible that our taste buds can enjoy them any time of the day. And it turns out that our favourite Bollywood celebs are no different. Recently, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her evening indulgence and it has made our mouths water. Guess what it is? Let us spill the beans for you. It is the quintessential paani puri.





Malaika Arora shared a story of the yummy paani puri that she enjoyed. In the story, we could see a tray with all the paani puri ingredients arranged in it. We could spot a packet of paani puris, boondis, a bottle of flavoured water, imli chutney and two dabbas - one filled with moong dal and the other with what seems to be boiled chana. "@MallikaBhat You're the best, my new name for you is dabbawalli," read the caption in the story. Take a look below.

We are surely craving some paani puri after looking at Malaika Arora's story. And if you're on the same boat, then here we bring you a delicious paani puri recipe that you can easily make at home. Click here for the recipe.











Well, this is not the first time that the Bollywood diva has shared a glimpse from her foodie diaries. She regularly keeps her 16.6 M followers on Instagram updated with what she's indulging in. Recently, she was seen relishing a bowl full of gulab jamuns after wrapping up her day. "Perfect end to my day," read the caption in the story. Click here to read more about the story.











What do you think of Malaika Arora's foodie diaries? Let us know in the comments below.