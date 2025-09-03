Malaika Arora often delights fans with sneak peeks of her indulgences. Despite being a fitness enthusiast, the 51-year-old doesn't stop herself from giving in to her cravings. Her latest pick? Banana chips. Taking to her Instagram stories, the star gave us a glimpse into her midnight snacking session. In the snap she shared, she can be seen holding a bowl of the popular South Indian snack, made from firmer, starchier banana varieties. It is no surprise that a foodie like her would crave the thin, crispy slices of banana that are fried and seasoned with salt and spices.





Relaxing on her bed, as suggested by the white sheets in her photo, Malaika Arora enjoyed the crunchy treat while watching television. Atop the photo, she wrote, "Mid nite snacks n TV," adding, "Kerala banana chips for the win," showing her fondness for the crispy delights. Take a look at the screengrab of her Insta story here:

Malaika Arora often makes her foodie diaries a part of her social media presence. Previously, she talked about her favourite food combos for the monsoon. On her Instagram stories, the actress posted a picture of a plate with two types of baked biscuits, alongside a cup of tea and an empty cup. Atop the picture, she expressed her love for biscuits paired with a hot cup of tea, writing, “The weather calls for jeera biscuits and chai.” Read the full story.





Before that, Malaika Arora opened up about her comfort meal. She dropped a picture that featured home-cooked rajma chawal with masala pyaaz. A bowl of black olives was also kept on the table, adding a unique touch to the spread. In the caption, she wrote, “Rajma chawal + pyaaz hits the spot.” Click here to read more.

Malaika Arora's foodie picks are as relatable as they are delicious, aren't they?