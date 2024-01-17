Malaika Arora's gastronomic adventures have captivated us through her social media handles. We aren't shy to confess that she is our favourite foodie in B-Town. Why? Well, her foodie escapades are a perfect amalgamation of healthy goodies and yummy-licious treats. Her latest breakfast menu proves us right again. Malaika dropped a picture of her "brekkie" on Instagram Stories, and it is truly meant for "champions." What's on the menu? We could see sliced boiled eggs topped with crushed black pepper next to stir-fried chopped potatoes tempered with black mustard seeds. Last but not least, Malaika also enjoyed a bowl full of sliced radish. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Brekkie for champions…”. Take a look:

Believe it or not, Malaika Arora loves her home-cooked meals - especially when they are prepared by her mother, Joyce Arora. Malaika has never shied away from showing appreciation for “ghar ka khana.” Continuing the trajectory, she dropped a picture of a half-eaten plate that included rice, aloo ki sabzi, some greens, and fish curry. Expressing heartfelt gratitude to her mom, Malaika warmly wrote, "Momsy, you are the bestestest," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Read all about it here.

Just a few days ago, we spotted Malaika indulging in some winter goodies. It was when she visited a hotel in Delhi, and one of her acquaintances welcomed her with winter delights. While sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, she confessed that those sweet treats made their “way to my heart.” In the video, we could see two boxes full of till ke ladoo and gajar ka halwa. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Enter the hotel to see these yummy goodies. Way to my heart,” and ended with red heart emoticons. In the video, she was heard saying, "What more can you ask for in this lovely Delhi weather?" and we agreed!





What are you thoughts about Malaika's food diaries? Tell us in the comments below!