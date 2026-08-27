Onam is a celebration where food takes centre stage, and few things capture the spirit of the festival quite like a traditional Sadya served on a banana leaf. Malaika Arora's Onam celebrations this year offered a heartwarming take on the feast, as her mother, Joyce Arora, put together an elaborate spread at home.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika shared glimpses into her Onam feast. The table was filled with an array of colourful, comforting dishes. The homemade Sadya brought a sense of warmth and nostalgia to the festivities, with Joyce taking charge of the kitchen and preparing a spread that looked every bit as indulgent as a festive feast should.

From vegetable-based preparations and tangy accompaniments to the quintessential rice, curries and sweet treats, the meal celebrated the diversity of flavours that make a Sadya so special.

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Take a look at Malaika Arora's traditional Onam Sadya:

The photo showed the actress indulging in a traditional Onam Sadya served on a banana leaf. Kerala rice could be seen served in the middle, with sambar poured over it. Next to it was Avial, a thick, creamy mixed vegetable preparation. Among other foods, Thoran, a dry vegetable preparation typically cooked with grated coconut, vegetable stir-fry, Pachadi or Kichadi, Sharkara upperi or jaggery-coated banana chips, and papadam were seen on the plate.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “@joycearora your sadya is unreal.”

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In the next photo, Malaika captured the entire Onam Sadya spread, with her mother Joyce admiring the vibrant buffet. Trays of cooked rice, sambar, avial, thoran, pachadi and vegetable curries were laid on the table. Additionally, bowls of pickles, chutneys, banana chips, papadam and other fried accompaniments were also seen on the table.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Mothership admiring her Sadya @joycearora”

Malaika's Onam spread is a reminder that festive food is often about more than what is on the plate. It is about the people who prepare it, the traditions it carries forward and, most importantly, the memories created around the dining table.