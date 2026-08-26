While watching a film at the theatre, do you wait for the interval to finally grab some popcorn, only to end up standing in a long queue? Now, you can skip the wait by using Swiggy Dineout to get food and beverages delivered directly to your seat, often with attractive discounts.





Dineout is a popular platform for booking restaurant tables and availing discounts on dine-in meals. The service has now expanded to cinemas with its new 'Order-in-Cinemas' feature, launched in partnership with Cinepolis, Asian Cinemas and other multiplex brands.





Designed for moviegoers, the feature allows users to browse the cinema's menu and place orders through the Swiggy Dineout app, making snack runs during the interval a thing of the past.

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How Does Swiggy's Order-In-Cinemas Feature Work?

The process involves four steps: scanning, browsing, ordering and delivery. Moviegoers can scan a QR code placed inside the cinema hall to access the venue's menu on the Swiggy Dineout app. They can then select their food and beverages, make the payment and have their order delivered directly to their seat.





The feature also offers discounts on orders, potentially making food and beverages at cinemas more affordable for customers.





Beyond food ordering, the platform will allow users to access information about upcoming movie releases, trailers, posters, booking links, special screenings, events and promotional offers from their mobile phones.





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What Does It Mean For Theatres?

The new feature is also aimed at creating an additional revenue stream for cinema operators. By enabling customers to order from their seats, the service is expected to increase average spending per head and generate additional food and beverage orders.





Cinemas can also use the platform to recommend personalised food combos and promote additional items through upselling and cross-selling.





Speaking about the launch, Swapnil Bajpai, CEO, Swiggy Dineout & Scenes, said the service is aimed at making the cinema experience more convenient by eliminating the need to queue for food or step out of a screening.





"With the 'Order-in-Cinemas' offering on Swiggy Dineout, we are expanding the horizons of how consumers can use Swiggy," Bajpai said.