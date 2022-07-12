We all have been through the days when we just get bored of our routine meals. When that happens, we instantly start to crave our favourite delights. For some, these delights may be spicy and tangy, and for others, they may be sweet. And it seems like Malaika Arora falls in the second category! It's no secret that Malaika is a big-time foodie. She loves to indulge in various delicacies and makes it a point to share them with her fans and followers. From lavish and exquisite meals and a plate of homemade khichdi to delicious puddings, the actress surely knows her way around food. Recently, the actress posted about her sweet indulgence, and this yummy dessert will surely leave you drooling at the sight of it!





Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora posted a boomerang of tiramisu. The tiramisu was in a box and was perfectly covered with cocoa powder. In the story, Malaika wrote, "I miss my tiramisu." Check out the story here:

Doesn't it look super delicious? Tiramisu is a classic dessert from Italy. Some specialists in Italian cuisine believe that Tuscany may have been the origin of this delicacy. This is one of those dessert recipes that you can find at any restaurant, café, or bakery. If you also want to try a tiramisu, we have just the recipe you need. Check it out below:

Tiramisu Recipe: Here's How To Make Tiramisu

Egg yolks and sugar should be combined in a bowl and beat until fluffy and light. Now add vanilla essence and fild it into a mascarpone. Add the brandy with some black coffee and mix. Dip the sponge fingers into the coffee-brandy mix. Place a layer of sponge fingers and mascarpone on top of one another on a small plate. Make a mascarpone layer with a dipped sponge finger and repeat. The top layer should also be mascarpone. Dust this with cocoa powder and refrigerate.





For the full recipe of this yummy tiramisu, click here.











Try out this delight and let us know how it turned out!