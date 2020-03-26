Malaika Arora's Latest Quarantine Meal May Prompt You To Don The Apron Too (See Pics Inside)

India is under a nationwide lockdown until 15th April. The lockdown was announced as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 or Coronavirus threat. Coronavirus has afflicted millions across the world. Since there is no known cure to the novel virus, people are advised to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Several Bollywood actors are posting their activities during self-quarantine and it seems like a lot of them have developed a knack for cooking. Malaika Arora, for instance, keeps her fans hooked with glimpses of some of her everyday meals. On Monday, she shared a picture of vegetable fried rice and stir-fried veggies, neatly tucked together in a plate. The Asian fare was put together by Malaika herself. She also used hashtag #quarantinecooking.





A few days back she also shared an Instagram post where the Bollywood star could be seen cooking Malabari veg stew. In the caption she wrote. "I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. "





Malaika Arora is a vegetarian now and loves to share her thoughts on the plant-based diet and how it can be super enriching and nutritious. The picture of her home-cooked fried rice and stir-fried veggies is proof that she is loves a plateful colourful vegetables and greens. We see a bit if tofu mixed with the rice, and the clear dominance of broccoli and capsicum in her stir-fry. On Thursday morning, Malaika also shared a picture of her immunity-boosting drink and a lemon. Have a look.



