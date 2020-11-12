Malaika Arora's Morning Meal Is A Colourful Mix Of Healthy And Tasty! (See Pic Inside)

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the industry.

A wholesome, refreshing breakfast can perhaps set the tone for the day. This is why it is always said to have a breakfast full of nutrients to keep us satiated for long. And some of the fittest celebs from B-Town seem to follow it religiously! Malaika Arora, one of the fittest celebs from the industry, swears by her diet and a strict workout regime. The 47-year old's diet secrets might make it to a book someday but the diva's social media accounts constantly give out some tidbits about her daily meals!





Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing glimpses of her everyday diet on Instagram stories. She recently took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of her morning meal of what were just some refreshing assorted fruits, full of nutrients and yummy goodness! Deep pink dragon fruit, bright kiwis and cherries made for a satiating morning meal for Malaika. Have a look:





Malaika wrote 'fruit delight' on the picture and it surely looks like one! Low on cholesterol and rich with fibre, antioxidants and vitamin C, dragon fruit is known to have multiple health benefits including boosting immunity. On the other hand, kiwi too is a good source of vitamin C and dietary fibre. Seems like Malaika is keeping her immunity on top after recovering from COVID-19 last month!

Malaika's son Arhan recently turned 18 and pictures from the celebration went viral on social media. Here's looking forward to more from Malaika's diaries!







