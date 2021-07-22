If you have been following Malaika Arora on social media, then you know that the actress is into Yoga and loves fitness, and follows a healthy diet. A look through her Instagram profile and you will come to realise how much the actress is dedicated to yoga and a healthy lifestyle. So, if you are looking for some fitness inspiration, Malaika's Instagram is the best place to get one. But did you know that she is also a big-time foodie?! Sounds surprising, right? From making her own delicious food to devouring different cuisines, Malaika surely knows her way around food! And her recent Instagram story is proof of that.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Is Making The Most Of The Monsoon With This Exotic Seasonal Fruit)





As the actress got into the festive mode of celebrating Bakri Eid, Malaika Arora shared a photo of her lip-smacking mutton biryani on Instagram stories. In her story, the actress wrote "#Mommymade" and tagged her mother. Take a look:

Instagram story by Malaika Arora

Doesn't it look delicious? Well, you would be surprised to know that Malaika's mother is a home chef and even runs her own Instagram food page! No wonder this biryani looks so drooling. So, if you also want to indulge in the spicy goodness of some biryani, then we have easy to make and delicious recipes that you would love to get your hands on. Check out the chicken biryani recipe here.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Grabs Delicious But Nutritious Lunch During Her New York Vacay (See Pic)





While this biryani is just one example of Malaika Arora's foodie side, earlier the actress was also seen indulging in bhel puri, vada pao, spicy chicken and paratha, a prominent south Indian meal and a few desserts as well!