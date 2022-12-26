Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood. From her power yoga sessions to strict diet routine, she has been giving us major fitness goals for many years. But what we love the most about her is that she is a big-time foodie! If you follow her on Instagram, you'd know that she often shares posts and stories featuring glimpses of her daily meals. From the healthiest of dishes to the most sinful ones, she devours it all guilt-free! Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her Monday breakfast meal, and it has left us drooling! In the story, we could see a baking dish full of delicious apple pie. It seems like the actress was in a mood for all things indulgent. "Apple pie for brekkie?" she captioned the picture. Take a look:





Also read: Malaika Arora Relishes Chicken Ramen Soup On A Chilly Winter Evening

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving apple pie after looking at Malaika Arora's story, we've got you covered. Here we bring you an apple pie recipe that is warm, crunchy and all things divine! This dessert will provide you comfort on a chilly winter night. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it. Check out the recipe below:

Apple Pie Recipe: How To Make Apple Pie

To begin with the recipe, first, preheat the oven to 220-degree C. Now, in a bowl, whisk together flour, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon powder and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, peel the apples and cut them into 1/2 inch chunks. Toss them with the sugar mixture until thoroughly coated.





Also read: Malaika Arora's 'Sunday Plate' Spells Goodness; How To Recreate It At Home





Place them in the prepared pie tin. Now, cover the apples with the crumb mixture. Bake on the middle rack for around 45-50 minutes until the apples are al dente and the crumbs are toasted. Once done, place on a cooling rack for at least an hour. To serve, slightly warm it again in the oven. Apple pie is ready!











For the complete recipe of apple pie, click here.











Now that you know how to make this delicious dessert, try it at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.