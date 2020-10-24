Malaika Arora's Birthday Celebrations Featured This Amazing Mousse Cake (Pics Inside)

Malaika Arora's star-studded birthday featured this delicious cake.

Malaika Arora rung in her 47th birthday on 23rd October, 2020. Wishes poured in for the diva from family, friends and loved ones including boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Other celebrities from the industry too shared posts and stories on Instagram such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt. Malaika Arora's close friend, fashion director Vahbiz Mehta, shared a few snippets from her star-studded birthday party. The videos and pictures featured a drool worthy mousse cake. See the pictures here:





Malaika Arora's birthday party's inside pictures.

Malaika Arora could be seen cutting the cake in the video while everyone around her sung the birthday song. The cake was a light chocolate mousse cake dusted with cocoa powder and a yummy biscuit base. "May you always get your cake and eat it too," wrote Vahbiz Mehta in the caption of her story. Malaika Arora wore brightly coloured pants and a black coloured crop top for her birthday celebrations, which looked fun-filled and delicious!

Coming to her birthday wishes, turns out Malaika Arora is the ultimate foodie. Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story, "I hope you're eating lots of cake today," while wishing Malaika Arora. To this, the latter responded by saying, "Eating too much cake!" Kareena Kapoor Khan too put up a birthday post for the diva, which included some food in it too! "I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin and of course lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram. Take a look at the posts and reactions:





(Also Read: Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan: 5 Diet Tips To Get Fit And Fab Like Malaika)





Alia Bhatt's story for Malaika Arora

We hope to see more such foodie insights from Malaika Arora's life. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!







