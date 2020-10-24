SEARCH
  • News
  • Malaika Arora's Birthday Celebrations Featured This Amazing Mousse Cake (Pics Inside)

Malaika Arora's Birthday Celebrations Featured This Amazing Mousse Cake (Pics Inside)

Malaika Arora's close friend, Vahbiz Mehta, shared a few snippets from her star-studded birthday party which featured a drool worthy mousse cake.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 24, 2020 11:28 IST

Reddit
Malaika Arora's Birthday Celebrations Featured This Amazing Mousse Cake (Pics Inside)

Malaika Arora's star-studded birthday featured this delicious cake.

Highlights
  • Malaika Arora rung in her 47th birthday on 23rd October
  • She celebrated the day with near and dear ones
  • Take a look at the inside pictures from her birthday party

Malaika Arora rung in her 47th birthday on 23rd October, 2020. Wishes poured in for the diva from family, friends and loved ones including boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Other celebrities from the industry too shared posts and stories on Instagram such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt. Malaika Arora's close friend, fashion director Vahbiz Mehta, shared a few snippets from her star-studded birthday party. The videos and pictures featured a drool worthy mousse cake. See the pictures here:

7mvinao
5tg6rsrg
5o1qnp8oMalaika Arora's birthday party's inside pictures.

Malaika Arora could be seen cutting the cake in the video while everyone around her sung the birthday song. The cake was a light chocolate mousse cake dusted with cocoa powder and a yummy biscuit base. "May you always get your cake and eat it too," wrote Vahbiz Mehta in the caption of her story. Malaika Arora wore brightly coloured pants and a black coloured crop top for her birthday celebrations, which looked fun-filled and delicious!

Newsbeep

Coming to her birthday wishes, turns out Malaika Arora is the ultimate foodie. Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story, "I hope you're eating lots of cake today," while wishing Malaika Arora. To this, the latter responded by saying, "Eating too much cake!" Kareena Kapoor Khan too put up a birthday post for the diva, which included some food in it too! "I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin and of course lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram. Take a look at the posts and reactions:

(Also Read: )

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

uq6asq0o
Alia Bhatt's story for Malaika Arora 

We hope to see more such foodie insights from Malaika Arora's life. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Malaika AroraBirthday CakeBirthday Wishes
Kareena Kapoor Khan Swears By Her 'Mirchi Ka Achaar' And Here's Proof
Kareena Kapoor Khan Swears By Her 'Mirchi Ka Achaar' And Here's Proof
Asafoetida (Heeng) Will Now Be Grown In India; Why It Is An Important Spice
Asafoetida (Heeng) Will Now Be Grown In India; Why It Is An Important Spice

Advertisement

Sponsored

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Kitchen Gadgets And Appliances

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 