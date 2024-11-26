Malaika Arora prefers to begin her day on a healthy note. It is a glass of green juice that she swears by. Don't believe us? Head straight to her recent Instagram Stories then. Malaika posted a sun-kissed selfie on the photo-sharing application while travelling inside a car. Making a health-conscious choice, she sipped on a green beverage from a fancy cup. Safe to say, this particular juice might be her go-to drink and for all the right reasons. A juice prepared from leafy greens like celery, kale and spinach is rich in vitamins and minerals. They are low in sugar and contain a high fibre content. Malaika called the picture a "carfie (car and selfie of course)" and added, "I begin my day with sunshine and my green juice." Are you taking cues, because we definitely are.





Back in August, Malaika Arora jetted off to Maldives for a vacation. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the actress was seen relishing a fruit bowl while her makeup was being done. In the bowl, there were fresh and juicy blueberries and strawberries, including kiwi and beetroot slices. So yummy! Some time into the clip when a strawberry accidentally fell off her plate, Malaika did not hesitate to pick it up. Through her act, the actress put forward a strong message of "no wastage" of food. Read the full story here.

Before that, Malaika Arora treated fans to another healthy food post on Instagram. In the click, she was seen relishing a glass of celery juice. There are umpteen benefits of adding celery to your diet. They are loaded with potassium and fibre, contributing to heart health. Composed of mostly water, they help you stay hydrated for long hours as well. As for Malaika, who often juggles between hectic schedules, her celery smoothie refreshment does not come as a surprise. In her caption, the actress wrote, "Not without my celery juice." Click here to know more.





Malaika Arora's foodie habits often serve as inspiration to maintain a good lifestyle.