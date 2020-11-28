Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving Spread Is Giving Us Major Festive Vibes (See Pics Inside)

Malaika hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Festivals are all about getting together with your friends and family and gorge on delicious meals, don't you think? Be it Indian festivals like Diwali, Eid or Holi, or the ones celebrated in the West, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving; food is definitely the binding factor. With people all over the world celebrating Thanksgiving with much fervour, our celebs back home are not behind! Malaika Arora, the fitness inspiration of many and a foodie at heart, took to Instagram to share glimpses from her Thanksgiving celebrations at home and it sure left us craving for some turkey!





Malaika first shared a look of her table, beautifully set for the evening with all the candle stands in place and cutlery on point. Her second post left us drooling over the perfectly roasted turkey, which was gleaming bright on the table to be noshed! Served with a side of some veggies, we are pretty sure Malaika had one of the best Thanksgiving dinners around. And the celebration didn't stop there! Next on the table were decadent desserts that included caramel custard with oodles of caramel sauce. The other dessert looked like a cake layered with loads of chocolate chips on the top!





Have a look at some of the pictures here:

The table setting at Malaika's thanksgiving dinner was too pretty to miss! The dinner was simply irresistible!

This Thanksgiving table is making us want to gate-crash Malaika's home to celebrate the festival! Turkey is a must-have in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and it looks like Malaika has aced the dish. On the occasion, Malaika also posted an adorable video that included her friends and family, expressing her gratitude. In her caption, she thanked and appreciated everyone who has been a part in combating the pandemic in the year 2020, including healthcare workers and farmers.





A self-confessed foodie, Malaika is very particular about her fitness regime. And we are pretty sure she would've balanced all the festive spread with a good workout next morning. What do you think?







