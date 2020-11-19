SEARCH
Malaika Arora's Breakfast Is A Treasure Of Vitamins And Protein; Steal Some Ideas, Maybe?

On Thursday morning, she shared a picture of an incredibly healthy and wholesome looking breakfast, and we have been drooling since.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 19, 2020 11:50 IST

Malaika Arora's Breakfast Is A Treasure Of Vitamins And Protein; Steal Some Ideas, Maybe?

Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood's fittest actors

Breakfast is often dubbed as the most important meal of the day, and looks like Malaika Arora swears by the philosophy too. Every so often, she gives us the glimpse of her delicious breakfast and we can't help but drool. On Thursday morning, she shared a picture of an incredibly healthy and wholesome looking breakfast, and in the caption she wrote "packing in the vitamins". In her Instagram story, we spotted a plate of boiled eggs with a sprinkle of black pepper, a bowl of dragon fruit, a bowl of freshly cut kiwis, two glasses of orange juice and a cup of black tea or coffee.  

Both kiwi and dragon fruit are loaded with vitamin C and beta-carotene that can do wonders for immunity and skin. Kiwi is also an excellent source of Vitamin A, K and B6. Eggs, on the other hand, are dubbed to be the best bio-available source of protein. Additionally, they are also enriched with vitamin A, D, E and B6. Fruit juices, if made fresh, are also a good way to load up on vital vitamins. Freshly squeezed orange juice is also an incredible source of vitamin C. Most citric fruits are considered to be particularly rich in Vitamin C.

Malaika is inarguably one of the fittest actors of the industry, and she sure knows how to look after her diet while indulging occasionally. How did your breakfast look like today? Do let us know in the comments below.
 

