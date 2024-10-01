A Delhi man claimed he was scammed by a woman he connected with online and took to Reddit to share his experience. "On a dating app, I matched with a girl. She insisted on meeting at a public place and then sent Hudson Lane location outside Bagheera cafe. I met this girl outside the Bagheera Cafe on Hudson Lane, and she encouraged me to go in. However, as soon as I walked in, I had a bad feeling," he wrote in the post.





Upon entering the establishment, the waiter gave them menus and the woman placed her order. After a few minutes, she excused herself to use the restroom, which was actually the fire escape area, the man came to know. When the waiter brought her order, she did not touch the food. She had the vodka shots and the man claims that he later discovered that they were water shots.





The man was left with a huge bill at the end of the date. In the Reddit post, he explains, "She pretended to be getting calls from home, that she would have a headache in less than ten minutes, and to want to leave. Without touching any food or beverages, she wants me to pay the bill and depart as well. But before I could do anything, she left the cafe, and the waiter quickly brought me a bill for Rs 17170. When I ask for a discount, they say they only give 10% off food items, but they force me to pay Rs 16000. When I give them my card, they say there will be an additional 4% charge, which is how they got me to pay with cash."





He adds, "This seems to be a large-scale scam because a few hours later when my friend and I went there, we noticed the same girl at another table. When we attempted to enter the cafe, security stopped us and refused to let us in because they knew the girl was defrauding other patrons".

The Reddit user also alleged that local police had a part to play in this scam. "I lost Rs 16000 and don't know how to recover my money," he wrote. He cautioned other people against visiting this "gloomy location". In the comments, many people criticised the man for falling for what they consider a very "common" scam. Check out some of the reactions below:





"How's it that this scam is going on and on and on for at least a couple of years and one or other man happens to fall for the same."





"This is a very common scam in Delhi and you still fell for it. Sigh!"





"This is a well-known scam in Delhi, posted in mainstream news channels and so many other forums. You could have escaped this one."





"Babe wake up there's another dating scam post on Reddit."





"Bro, were you living under a rock? This scam has been all over the internet."





"At this point, we need a Reddit sub-sidebar of restaurants to avoid."





Before this, a Reddit post explaining how a Thane man fell for a "Tinder scam" had gone viral. He reportedly received a staggering bill of Rs 44,000 at a restaurant. The incident was shared by his friend, who warned others and posted a picture of the bill. The man's date ordered a large number of items, including 18 Jagerbombs, two Red Bulls, French fries, salted peanuts, four chocolate truffle cakes, and a special mix. Click here to read the full story





