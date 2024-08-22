The tipping culture in the US has been a topic of discourse for several years. Customers are expected to leave a tip of at least 10-20 per cent for a dinner, and $1 for a bar drink. This debate was recently re-ignited by a post from Indian YouTuber, Ishan Sharma. The content creator dined at a restaurant in New York. He has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) criticising the tipping culture in the States. According to Ishan, he ordered a panini, club sandwich, and crepe at the eatery and the total cost of his order was $45 (about ₹3,800). He gave the waiter $50 in cash, but instead of giving him back $5, she kept it as a tip.

Ishan Sharma wrote in his post, "Tipping is such a scam in New York. Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich and panini for $45 (₹ 3,800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as tip. I asked for change and she said ‘you have to pay the tip' and went away. I asked ‘is it mandatory?' and she just ignored me. And my friend (a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip! 20% for what? INSANE.” Take a look:

Ishan Sharma's post received polarising responses on social media. He was criticised by several users for not following the traditions of the nation he was visiting. Recalling the proverb "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," some made the case that tourists should follow regional traditions. Others charged Ishan for promoting negative perceptions of Indians overseas.

A user said, "15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the USA. When in Rome do as the Romans do. If you strongly feel that tipping is wrong, don't order food at a sit-down restaurant."

Another added, "Pretty sad to see young, educated and high earning Indians continue to drive this low abundance mindset behavior."

A person commented, "Tipping is customary in this country. Not tipping is customary in other countries. This isn't that complicated."

Some users also came out in Ishan Sharma's favour and defended his right to share his opinion. A user said, "It's sad to see so many people attacking you for being Indian instead of addressing the matter objectively. You're allowed to question customs, whether you're American or not."

Another wrote, "I don't know about America, but shouldn't tips be given as a way of saying thank you but as a compulsion."

Someone chimed in with a question of his own and said, "Why do only restaurant workers deserve tips? Are other people in different work field also doing their job, but have you tipped someone for clothes, groceries, hair cut etc?"

Another person agreed and wrote, "Refusing to pay what you don't have to pay is not “being cheap”. Otherwise send me 100 bucks."

