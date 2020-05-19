Twitterati Want This Burger Bun To 'Drop Skincare Routine', Thread Will Leave You In Splits

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: May 19, 2020 17:22 IST
When it comes to bizarre and quirky content, Twitter is an entire universe. Every now and then, we see some or the other eccentric picture or video shared by Twitterati which goes viral and gets netizens rolling with mirth. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to share the picture of a shockingly perfect burger bun which she encountered. The amazing, idyllic burger bun stunned the internet with how perfect it was. Take a look at the tweet that the user shared:
Drop ???? that ???? skincare ???? routine ???? pic.twitter.com/AUkYoXduay
— ✌️ (@otter_weekend) May 17, 2020
The burger bun had absolutely no sign of any chinks in its flawless texture, and also seemed to be shining with a unique kind of light. "Drop that skincare routine," was what Twitter user @otter_weekend wrote while sharing the picture. The tweet got almost 400k likes and more than 50k retweets on the micro-blogging website.
Users responded to the hilarious picture with their own reactions. Some Tweeple assumed that it was a picture of a bald man's head, while other's thought it was Photoshopped. Most people wanted to know how the burger became so flawless giving them major skin goals, as they wanted to adopt the same routine for their skin too! Take a look at some hilarious reactions to the viral tweet.
Dude that bun is too perfect. Throw it out, it's spooky
— 〽️ike (@mstacey9) May 17, 2020
That burger has better skin texture than most people out there
— Christian (@4chrissake) May 17, 2020
Fun fact: McDonald's steams their filet buns.
Steam also helps your skin. So there is your answer. Lol
— Ali (@phosphor112) May 18, 2020
People with good skin always have like 2 step routines. Meanwhile I have a 38484943 step routine and my face still looks like a mountain range
— Gracie (@gracie_millis) May 18, 2020
Eat it and absorb its powers
— DeQuan #37 (@Quanmack36) May 18, 2020
It's made of yoga mat
— SÆKU Murder Hornet Zuckerberg (@saku_zuckerberg) May 17, 2020
i want to use her as a beauty blender
— jimmy (@uglibabyboii) May 17, 2020
Is... Is that Jeff Bezos?
— EshGalili (@eshgalili) May 17, 2020
that bun is clearer than my future...
— Dra.Scheisse????⚕️ (@marga_rsls) May 18, 2020
What do you think of this unblemished burger bun? Tell us in the comments below!
