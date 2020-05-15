Twitter User Shares Sweet Photo Of His Wife's Cooking 'Miracle', Netizens Can't Help But Smile

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: May 15, 2020 17:23 IST
In the wake of the global epidemic, most countries have been forced to implement complete or partial lockdown. Even as governments begin to ease restrictions for their citizens, people are increasingly preferring to stay indoors and work from home. During these tough times, it is often the smallest, most mundane things that make us smile and give us a respite from the banalities of everyday life. A Twitter user shared one such sweet incident from the wake of his regular life. Take a look:
my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look... pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU
— Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020
(Also Read: Twitter Thread With Rihanna As Indian Food Has Struck Gold On The Internet)
Twitter user, Matthew Burnside, shared a picture of his wife's Spaghetti preparation. The shape of the Spaghetti was like the letter 'O' and while cooking the same, two of the O's got stuck on the ladle and formed a smiley face! This cooking 'miracle' delighted Twitter users, who showered their love on the tweet with almost 800k likes and 130k plus retweets. The way that Burnside narrated the whole incident was also quite endearing, hitting a sweet spot with millions of couples across the globe.
Twitterati jumped at the opportunity and happily dug up many such similar photos from their archives. From a heart-shaped onion to a smiley face inside a coffee cup, the Twitter thread saw a number of cooking 'miracles' from overjoyed users. Take a look at some of the reactions:
happy cup pic.twitter.com/9DviQxuW3g
— ren (@bluntjedi) May 13, 2020
I thought i was high this morning and started seeing Bob Marley on my bananas. pic.twitter.com/qOuYgS0nnI
— PapaKganya (@BrianZiBeast) May 13, 2020
This reminds me of when I added salt into the cookies I was baking and it created a heart :') pic.twitter.com/LwTxCidpOI
— Self Portrait AOTY! (@vocalkingxiumin) May 13, 2020
Onions send their love pic.twitter.com/ezPSzUkc1Z
— Divya Chakravarthy (@Divvi) May 13, 2020
We had a demonic lemon on our tree. pic.twitter.com/ExKcmyLufV
— Laurel Murray (@LaurelMurray) May 13, 2020
Finally a thread I can contribute to! ☺ lol... pic.twitter.com/aZN8DQtUxR
— Xylina (@xylina_m) May 13, 2020
(Also Read: Twitter Foodies Give Hilarious Responses To 'My Quarantine In Six Words')
Have you ever experienced such a cooking 'miracle' in your kitchen? Tell us in the comments below!
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.