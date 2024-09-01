In today's world of online shopping, many of us purchase kitchen essentials from various sites. Whether it is utensils like pressure cookers, woks or griddles, or even grocery items such as bread, chips and flour, everything gets delivered with just a click. But has an order got delivered to your doorstep years after placing it? Well, that is exactly what happened to a man who ordered a pressure cooker from Amazon two years ago. He placed the order in October 2022 and it finally arrived in August 2024. Interestingly, the user mentioned that he had cancelled the order and even received a refund back then, yet the package arrived out of nowhere. Sounds hilarious, right?

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the person attached a screenshot of his order with a sarcastic note. It read, “Thank you Amazon for delivering my order after 2 years. The cook is elated after the prolonged wait, must be a very special pressure cooker!”

Responding to the post, the official customer service page of Amazon, Amazon Help wrote, “Hi there, we're sorry to hear this. Kindly report this to our support team.”

The user replied to the company by writing, “Report what? The order was cancelled and refunded back in 2022? And delivered out of nowhere yesterday. How do I pay for it now?”

The post quickly became viral and many others also shared their reactions in the comments section.





A user joked, “They were cooking it for real.”

Another one hilariously added, “I think your order is coming from parallel universe so it took 2 years to reach it to you.”

“I think amazon delivered from mars,” read a comment.

Someone talked about a similar experience. They wrote, “A similar strange thing happened to me as well. I ordered a product in June 2023, reported it as missing in transit, and got a refund. But then, out of the blue, it was delivered in October.”

What do you think about this incident? Tell us in the comments section.

