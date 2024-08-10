Cravings can strike at any time, especially when food is just a few taps away. Food delivery apps make it easy to order online and connect users to nearby restaurants, ensuring fast deliveries. Admit it—we all have that one friend who's a bit of a food delivery addict. While you try to break the habit, here is a song to hum along to. Internet users Bala, Kanika Gupta and Rohit Chattopadhyay created a parody song about food delivery addiction, which they shared in a joint Instagram post. The melody is inspired by the song Suniyan Suniyan, originally sung by Juss and MixSingh.





The parody song humorously pokes fun at someone addicted to food delivery services who can't be bothered to cook at home. It poses amusing questions in its lyrics, such as, "Ghar pe jab aata tha toh pizza laya kyu? Anda hi kha leta, ye momo khaya kyu?" (Why did you order pizza when you had flour at home? Should have eaten eggs, why did you eat momos?). The song also highlights how the food-ordering habit has grown stronger over time, turning people into a paragon of laziness.





Watch the full video here:







The song struck a chord with many people, who have struggled with this "addiction". One user said, "This video should not reach my mom." Another added, "This song will never be the same."





A lot of people also praised the singers for their creativity, "So good and such an attack at the same time,” read a comment.





A person said, “loved the way you presented this...Your Lyrics your background music and those punch lines.... Bhigad Gaya Tu..... Awesome... May u set a new record whenever u come out with a new track... God Bless.”





Another user wrote, “Bahut behtareen sa taana aur gaana hai ye [This is a very excellent taunt and song.]”

What do you think about this video? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.