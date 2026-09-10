Business setbacks can be difficult, but a failure doesn't mean the end of your entrepreneurial journey. Abhishek Sahu's story is one such example. After his first business did not go as planned, he decided to give entrepreneurship another shot.





Around 15 years ago, Sahu moved to Bhopal and opened an internet cafe. The business, however, shut down within a year. That could have marked the end of his business plans.





Rather than giving up on his business ambitions, Sahu decided to enter the food business.

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With a Rs 30,000 loan, he started a small sandwich cart. Despite having no prior experience in the food business, Sahu learnt recipes through YouTube and began serving sandwiches to customers.





The venture, called Hari Har Sandwich, eventually grew beyond its humble beginnings. According to an X post by user Pratham, the business now sells more than 600 sandwiches on weekdays, while weekend sales cross 1,000 sandwiches. The business is reportedly generating a monthly turnover of around Rs 25 lakh.





“From a failed internet café to a Rs 25 lakh/month street-food business,” Pratham wrote while sharing Sahu's story.

Sahu's journey also received a boost from social media. According to a report by Navbharat Times, an Instagram reel featuring his sandwich cart went viral, bringing customers from different parts of Bhopal to him.





Located between Gate No. 3 and 4 of Minal Residency on Ayodhya Bypass Road, just in front of Kakra Abhinav Homes, the cart is now attracting large crowds. Visitors are reportedly willing to wait for 30–50 minutes just to get a taste.





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Abhishek's brother, Deepak Sahu, plays an equal role in managing the growing business. “Whatever ingredients we bring each day, it's all sold out by night,” Deepak told Local18.





If you're a food enthusiast or simply curious to try something different, this sandwich spot can be your spot in Bhopal.