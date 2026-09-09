We develop a deep fondness for the flavours and dishes we have grown up with. There is no joy quite like being able to relish the food you adore and swear by, wherever you are. While some people prefer carrying their favourite food with them when travelling, others take it a step further and cook outdoors, perhaps at a nature retreat or a campsite. A video posted by Anum Rizwan, is going viral on social media. It captures a family having the time of their lives at a campsite.

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What adds that pinch of humour and relatability factor to the video is the fact that, for desi foodies, staying away from their favourites is almost impossible in any circumstance. The reel shows how much of their camping trip is spent cooking and eating, turning what could have simply been an outdoor getaway into a full-fledged food affair. The video shows the text, “Nobody but desis on a camping trip.”

Take a look

Recorded with a Bigg Boss-style voiceover announcing the time of day, the reel shows the family either cooking or eating at almost every hour.

At 8 am, someone from the family is already busy making puris, with the fluffy rounds seen puffing up and dancing in the hot oil.

By 9 am, everyone is seated together, enjoying an elaborate and delectable breakfast.

Then, at 11.45 am, it is time for another round of cooking. A woman can be seen dropping balls of batter into a frying pan, as the pakoras sizzle away in the hot oil.

Come afternoon, around 2.45 pm, we get a glimpse of their lip-smacking meal. The spread includes flatbreads, sumptuous dal and chole topped with chopped onions and coriander leaves.

Even by 7.45 pm, the food preparations haven't stopped, as they get busy whipping up dinner. And at 11 pm, the entire family is finally seen engrossed in enjoying their meal.

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Many reacted to the video in the comments section.

Someone wrote, “I'd rather carry and sandwich and spend more time go on a walk and explore the nature.”

“Diabetes, acid reflux , bloating , heart attack, over-weight , gastric, High blood pressure , constipation,” a user said.

A user expressed, “Happy none of my friends have this type of camping style. And we tried to adopt the real camping culture of Canada as much as we could. This is not even funny”

A comment read, “They just wanted to drive far to enjoy their food. They wanted a different dining room basically, bored with the one they got at home lol”

Someone, in their support said, “To those bashing them, you do your way, let them do their way. I am not a desi but I am also an Asian. We don't eat burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs all day long like the westerners do! We have and make our own foods. Not only desis but look at other Asians; Vietnamese, Filipinos, Indonesians, Koreans, Middle Eastern(yes they are Asians as well -Western Asia), our foods are all different as well and we cooked what we eat while camping!”

Another user mentioned, “Their camping, they enjoyed it. End of the story for haters in comments section.”

Another comment read, “It looks like a group of friends enjoying guilty pleasures, on a camping trip. Makes sense, if Mon - Thu follows a structured diet and some kind of exercise. The fun isn't the food, it's delicious. The fun is the challenge of planning & preparing meals outdoors with friends. Don't forget to hike a few miles in between.”

Someone also wrote, “I'll happily go on a camping trip with this group, lol”

Would you ever go on a trip like this with your family and friends?