A Maharashtra woman has turned her interest in mushroom cultivation into a successful food venture. Trupti Bhushan Dhakate, a former microbiology professor and botany gold medallist, chose entrepreneurship over an academic career and started her mushroom business in Pune in 2018.











Trupti began her journey with 20 oyster mushroom beds, according to Founders Vision. Her initial crop produced around 20 kg of mushrooms in three flushes over 45 days.

Marketing proved to be one of her biggest challenges. To introduce people to oyster mushrooms, she personally visited vegetable markets in Pune, offered samples of mushroom curry and created awareness about their taste and benefits. Her business later began growing through social media and home-delivery orders under the brand Quality Mushroom.





Produces Around 50 Kg Daily





Today, Quality Mushroom reportedly produces around 50 kg of mushrooms every day and has a monthly turnover of approximately Rs 4 lakh.





The venture has also expanded into value-added products, including mushroom papads, bread, khakhras, biscuits and cookies. Trupti also uses spent mushroom beds to produce vermicompost, helping create a zero-waste model.





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Beyond her own business, she has trained hundreds of people in mushroom farming and continues to encourage others to explore sustainable entrepreneurship.





How Agricultural Waste Inspired Her Venture





According to a 2024 report by The Better India, Trupti was inspired to explore mushroom farming after learning about the harmful effects of burning agricultural waste.





“I thought, why not use this waste to grow something beneficial, like mushrooms? Not only would it reduce pollution, but it would also offer farmers a way to grow something nutritious,” she said.





From Research to Entrepreneurship





Trupti's decision to move from academia to mushroom farming was not an easy one. Her family was initially sceptical about leaving behind the stability of her teaching and research career at Nagpur University to enter a relatively unexplored mushroom market.





After years of studying and researching mushrooms, she decided to pursue the idea and convinced her husband to invest Rs 3 lakh to help establish Quality Mushroom Farm. She also saw mushroom cultivation as an opportunity for others. It's something you can grow in small spaces and offer a source of income for women and families with limited access to land.





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