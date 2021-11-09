Turkish food has become all the rage these days. From Turkish eggs to Turkish coffee, we have seen so many amazing creations from the land recently. Actor and model Urvashi Rautela devoured some delicious Turkish coffee recently, while Harbhajan Singh feasted on some Turkish ice cream. The unique thing about Turkish ice cream is that it is quite flexible and elastic, and thus can be used in all sorts of gravity-defying stunts. Turkish ice cream sellers typically are seen playing around with customers, teasing and tempting them to have the ice cream. However, one man outsmarted the Turkish ice cream vendor and grabbed hold of the ice cream! Don't believe us? Take a look and see for yourself!











The video has been widely shared on multiple social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. The funny clip amassed millions of views across various websites.

In the clip, we can see a man standing at a Turkish ice cream stall. He is handed an ice cream cone by the ice cream vendor. Then, the vendor tries to trick him by offering him a giant ice cream scoop rather than the usual-sized one. However, the man gets the better of him and runs away with the entire scoop without being stopped! How funny, right?





For the uninitiated, Turkish ice cream is one of the iconic sweet treats of the country which has become extremely popular in the recent past. Also known as 'Dondurma', this smooth and creamy delight does not melt as quickly as regular ice cream - thus making it ideal for all kinds of fun tricks!





What did you think of the Turkish ice cream video? Tell us in the comments below.